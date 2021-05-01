Popular real estate and property firm, Matrix Homes & Properties Limited, has stripped its ambassadorial deal off actor Baba Ijesha.

Lately, the actor has been in the news after he was arrested and confessed to molesting a 14-year-old girl which The Street Journal had reported is the foster daughter of comedienne, Princess.

In a statement released on Friday, Matrix Homes disassociated itself from Baba Ijesha, stating that the actor ceases to be its brand ambassador due to “his recent misconduct”.

The statement posted on the Instagram story of the firm read:

“Matrix Homes and Properties Ltd wishes to bring to the attention of our customers and members of the public that Omiyinka Olanrewaju James AKA Baba Ijesha has ceased to be our company’s brand ambassador following his recent misconduct which is antithetical to our company’s values.

“Matrix Homes and Properties, therefore, disassociates itself in entirety from Baba Ijesha.”

The Cable reports that while Baba Ijesha only said he assaulted the victim, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Team (DSRVT), which stated that it is following up with the case, added that the rape claims against him are not being ruled out.

Following his arrest, the actor has remained in police custody where Hakeem Odumosu, the Lagos police commissioner, said he would stay pending legal advice from the ministry of justice.

