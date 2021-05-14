[FILES] Farm land PHOTO: FEMI IBIROGBA

The Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu III, has urged farmers and herdsmen to eschew violence. Shehu made this known in Gombe when the state Gov. Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya paid him homage after the Eid prayer.

”Farmers and pastoralists must live in peace because they play an important role in the economic development of the country,” he said.

He also urged the people to pray for the peace in the country and for God’s intervention to bring to an end the security challenges bedeviling the country.

He also emphasised on the need for Muslim faithfuls to put the lessons of Ramadan preached by various clerics and scholars into practice .

He further called on the people to cooperate with the government for the attainment of more dividends of democracy.

The emir prayed God for bumper harvest in the 2021 farming season.





