Multiple deaths were averted on the afternoon of May 18th as the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, alongside other passengers of Max Air, escaped an air crash after one of the airline’s aircraft, a Kano-Abuja bound one, developed engine failure, 10 minutes after take-off from the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

The Max Air plane with tail number, VM1645 which was slated to take-off at 1.30pm, was delayed for about 30minutes. The fully booked aircraft eventually took off around 2:00pm.

DailyNigerian reports that about 10 minutes after it took off, the aircraft began to swerve around the air until it made a detour for an emergency landing.

Sources said the incident was allegedly caused by an engine failure, just as others attributed the incident to a bird strike.

Narrating the incident, one of the passengers of Max Air, Dr Samaila Suleiman, said it was a near-death incident, accusing the airliner of negligence.

Sulaiman disclosed that he heard a strange sound when the aircraft was taking off but dismissed any strange feeling of insecurity.

He said: “I heard a strange sound during the take-off but brushed it aside. I have used aircraft many times but had never heard such a sound during take-off. The cabin crew members and the pilot were helpless because they apparently lost control of the aircraft.

“No radio announcement was made until we saw ourselves back at the airport where we took off. It was a near-death experience. I and many other passengers were traumatised. Many of us cancelled the trip and returned home.”

Max Air, a Nigerian domestic and international airline, is owned by business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal, while the company’s head office is located in Kano State with its base at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

Max Air is yet to issue a statement concerning the near mishap

