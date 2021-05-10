Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, has ordered the cancellation of the Sallah Durbar procession, also known as Hauwan Sallah, due to security challenges.

The event is usually held a day after Sallah celebrations, with prominent personalities and foreigners attending.

Instead, the emir said prayers for the peace of the country, and Katsina state will be held in mosques across the Emirate.

“His Highness, the Emir of Katsina, (Dr) Abdulmumini Kabir Usman has asked me to notify you and the rest of people of Katsina State that, that due to security challenges in which our Muslim brothers in parts of the state are kidnapped or killed; and following advice from the state government, security and the ministry of health; the Emirate has decided not to hold the Hauwan Sallah and other related ceremonies,” the emirate’s secretary, Alhaji Bello Ifo said in a statement on Monday.

“But as is tradition, people are allowed to go to the mosque for the Eid prayers, and supplications would be made for peace to reign in Katsina state and the country in general.”

The cancellation comes some 24 hours after Daura Emirate had also suspended holding the annual Sallah Durbar procession.

Like other states in the north, Katsina is faced with security challenges brought about by the activities of bandits, kidnappers, and rustlers.

More than 14 council areas currently face intermittent attacks by bandits, with scores of villages and farmlands deserted by community members.

Gunmen on Monday kidnapped 10 worshippers from a mosque in the state, although security forces managed to rescue dozens of others, police said.

The gunmen stormed the mosque around 1 am in the town of Jibiya, where 47 people were observing an overnight vigil during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, state police spokesman Gambo Isa said.

“The bandits kidnapped 40 worshippers from the mosque and herded them into the bush,” Isa said.

“They were however pursued by a team of policemen with the assistance of local vigilantes and residents who succeeded in rescuing 30 of the hostages.”

He said the bandits were able to escape with 10 worshippers.

AFP contributed to this report.



