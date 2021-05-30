By Simon Ifeanyi Ezeh Everyone who has the opportunity of reading this message is called upon to beware of Pauline lies or emptiness presented as the gospel of God’s kingdom.

These lies told by Paul are very many in the Bible but you would never know unless and until you have read and mastered the teachings and style of our lord Jesus Christ, the only Saviour of man.

The true gospel of God’s kingdom is simple.

The gospel of God’s kingdom as presented by Christ is very simple, straight forward and easy to understand. In fact, Christ himself says it’s as simple as looking up the sky to tell whether or not it’s going to rain as in Matt 16: 1-3 below.

Mat 16:1 The Pharisees also with the Sadducees came, and tempting desired him that he would shew them a sign from heaven.

Mat 16:2 He answered and said unto them, When it is evening, ye say, It will be fair weather: for the sky is red.

Mat 16:3 And in the morning, It will be foul weather today: for the sky is red and lowring. O ye hypocrites, ye can discern the face of the sky; but can ye not discern the signs of the times?

Mat 16:4 A wicked and adulterous generation seeketh after a sign; and there shall no sign be given unto it, but the sign of the prophet Jonas. And he left them, and departed.

Those like the Pharisees and Sadducees who, in spite of witnessing the reality of Christ’s divinity and authority firsthand, insisted on his showing them a magical sign from heaven are simply manifestly evil and never interested in the gospel. Such people are also described by Christ as stiff-necked and wicked because they have enough reasons to believe and know God but don’t believe, not because they can’t but because they won’t.

That same judgement is also applicable to us today because even though Christ has been privately manifest to us in so many undeniable ways, we still don’t believe because we won’t believe. If you have ever been healed by your faith (not grace, without faith, no grace could heal you) in Christ of any illness or sickness whatsoever, you have no justification not to believe God for everything else, especially for healing.

Let’s examine this scripture below

Mat 16:5 And when his disciples were come to the other side, they had forgotten to take bread.

Mat 16:6 Then Jesus said unto them, Take heed and beware of the leaven of the Pharisees and of the Sadducees.

Mat 16:7 And they reasoned among themselves, saying, It is because we have taken no bread.

Mat 16:8 Which when Jesus perceived, he said unto them, O ye of little faith, why reason ye among yourselves, because ye have brought no bread?

Mat 16:9 Do ye not yet understand, neither remember the five loaves of the five thousand, and how many baskets ye took up?

Mat 16:10 Neither the seven loaves of the four thousand, and how many baskets ye took up?

Mat 16:11 How is it that ye do not understand that I spake it not to you concerning bread, that ye should beware of the leaven of the Pharisees and of the Sadducees?

Christ in above scriptures is simply saying we shouldn't remain faithless in spite of the great works done by Christ as evidence of his gospel! Remember, when Christ talks of "little faith", he's talking of faithlessness or zero faith as we explained in our earlier message, "Get lost, Satan!". You might google it if you didn't see it.

Christ’s miracles are intended to encourage faith in God

The miraculous works performed by Christ (or in his name) is the evidence which should convince every doubter but the tragedy of Christians is that we still don’t believe in spite of these great works. Please, ponder these scriptures below and ensure they don’t work against you.

Joh_10:25 Jesus answered them, I told you, and ye believed not: the works that I do in my Father’s name, they bear witness of me.

Joh_15:24 If I had not done among them the works which none other man did, they had not had sin: but now have they both seen and hated both me and my Father.

Joh_5:36 But I have greater witness than that of John: for the works which the Father hath given me to finish, the same works that I do, bear witness of me, that the Father hath sent me.

Luk_10:13 Woe unto thee, Chorazin! woe unto thee, Bethsaida! for if the mighty works had been done in Tyre and Sidon, which have been done in you, they had a great while ago repented, sitting in sackcloth and ashes.

Mat_11:21 Woe unto thee, Chorazin! woe unto thee, Bethsaida! for if the mighty works, which were done in you, had been done in Tyre and Sidon, they would have repented long ago in sackcloth and ashes.

Mat_11:23 And thou, Capernaum, which art exalted unto heaven, shalt be brought down to hell: for if the mighty works, which have been done in thee, had been done in Sodom, it would have remained until this day.

He’s saying that if he’s been manifest to us in a certain area, we’re expected to always believe and trust him for all cases, at least in that area in which we have experience with him. If we fail in this regard, we become wicked and stiff-necked. Sometimes, we believe God to heal our headache because it’s “small” but fail to believe when the case is cancer because it’s “terminal” or “incurable” thereby believing the lie and limiting God in the process.

One might argue, “But I didn’t kill anyone, nor am I an armed robber”, but we can see here that not believing God, especially after he’s been manifest to us is the same as committing murder, adultery, fornication, lying, unforgiveness, etc. Even though Christ says some sinners would be punished more than others, every unrepentant sinner will perish in eternity without God.

Luk12:48 But he that knew not, and did commit things worthy of stripes, shall be beaten with fewstripes. For unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required: and to whom men have committed much, of him they will ask the more.

So, the gospel is simple and straight forward because we know precisely what Christ demands or commands us to do and he’s also taught us, in a very elaborate doctrine, how he would judge the world, the criterion etc. in Matt 25:31-46 and it has nothing to do with inane confessions but has everything to do with works or actions we carry out on daily basis.

Mat_16:27 For the Son of man shall come in the glory of his Father with his angels; and then he shall reward every man according to his works.

You would agree with me that those people who would choke you with such christianese as “God bless you”, “By God’s grace”, “Brother this or Sister that”, etc. are some of the most terrible fellows to encounter in real, non-religious environments in this life. That’s because they had soaked up the lies or emptiness from Paul which pastors love to preach since it serves their evil, pecuniary purposes but really have no practical relevance to man or to God.

Empty confessions cannot save anyone

One could be awestruck regarding God’s manifest goodness that he makes a wonderful proclamation declaring God’s goodness or greatness etc. but never repents to embrace God’s words as his life code of conduct. In fact, such confession or proclamation could even be given him from God but it remains useless if it doesn’t lead to his repentance. What’s the usefulness of such confessions if they don’t lead to repentance and faith in God? Zilch! Now, read this magnificent confession below:

Dan 2:46 Then the king Nebuchadnezzar fell upon his face, and worshipped Daniel, and commanded that they should offer an oblation and sweet odours unto him.

Dan 2:47 The king answered unto Daniel, and said, Of a truth it is, that your God is a God of gods, and a Lord of kings, and a revealer of secrets, seeing thou couldest reveal this secret.

If you didn’t know this story and probably read it for the first time, you’d conclude that this king must have repented afterwards given the sort of confession he made concerning God. Of course, he never repented, his tremendous confession notwithstanding.

Let’s see a second case in Matt 16 below.

Mat 16:13 When Jesus came into the coasts of Caesarea Philippi, he asked his disciples, saying, Whom do men say that I the Son of man am?

Mat 16:14 And they said, Some say that thou art John the Baptist: some, Elias; and others, Jeremias, or one of the prophets.

Mat 16:15 He saith unto them, But whom say ye that I am?

Mat 16:16 And Simon Peter answered and said, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God.

Mat 16:17 And Jesus answered and said unto him, Blessed art thou, Simon Barjona: for flesh and blood hath not revealed it unto thee, but my Father which is in heaven.

Mat 16:18 And I say also unto thee, That thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.

Mat 16:19 And I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.

A little digression would suffice to explain this scripture which many misunderstand to mean that Christ said he'd build his church on Peter since he'd called him a rock before and that Christ actually handed the keys of God's kingdom to Peter! That's very wrong. Peter received a revelation from God that enabled him understand and give the right answer to Christ. So, the church is built on our ability to receive from God (without which we'd have dead churches as it is today) not on one person called Peter, the rock. Remember, we only actually live on daily revelations from God, not on bread and water or rice and beans!

Mat 4:4 But he answered and said, It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God.

The keys of God’s kingdom is handed to the church which includes every believer in Christ, not any one person.

Having seen Peter’s wonderful Holy Spirit inspired confession as above, let’s also see his very Satan inspired confession below, just a few verses away from the first one, place them side by side and judge for ourselves whether somebody’s salvation could be determined by verbal confessions without works.

Mat 16:22 Then Peter took him, and began to rebuke him, saying, Be it far from thee, Lord: this shall not be unto thee.

Mat 16:23 But he turned, and said unto Peter, Get thee behind me, Satan: thou art an offence unto me: for thou savourest not the things that be of God, but those that be of men.

This Peter’s piece of “kind” advice is what any of us could have given but the ways of God is totally different from the ways of God. What exactly is the problem with relying on confessions? Christ answers the question thus:

Mat_7:21 Notevery one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven.

Joh_14:15 If ye love me, keep mycommandments. (It’s not by confessing to love Christ)

Joh_14:21 He that hath mycommandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth me: and he that loveth me shall be loved of my Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him.

Joh_15:10 If ye keep mycommandments, ye shall abide in my love; even as I have kept my Father’s commandments, and abide in his love.

So, confessing Christ won’t save us but doing Christ always saves!

We couldn’t claim not to know what we’re called to do, we know and understand very well what his commands are. It’s a matter of if we would elect to do or not to do his commands. Let’s summarize the gospel thus: Christ came from God to tell us that the life (everything that animates humanity) we had before his coming is false and he presented us a new life based on our love for God and for our neighbours.

He then says that those who live in accordance to the new template he brought shall be saved from eternal damnation and would spend eternity with God in heaven but those who reject his new template and continue with the old false life shall be damned eternally in hell. The details of these are in the Beatitudes in Matt 5,6 &7 and 25:31-46. Of course, every other sermon of Christ emphasizes the same theme.

So,we know what Christ commands in the beatitudes in Matt 5,6 &7 and Lk 6:20 – end just as we know the bases for God’s final judgement and separation of humanity as in Matt 25:31-46 which is quoted below. My byline asks, “Why do you preach a gospel of works”? I preach the gospel of works because that’s what all the prophets preached until John the Baptist and that’s what Christ preached: it’s the only gospel from God. Read the scriptures right below and see things yourself.

The Final Judgment

Mat 25:31 When the Son of man shall come in his glory, and all the holy angels with him, then shall he sit upon the throne of his glory:

Mat 25:32 And before him shall be gathered all nations: and he shall separate them one from another, as a shepherd dividethhis sheep from the goats:

Mat 25:33 And he shall set the sheep on his right hand, but the goats on the left.

Mat 25:34 Then shall the King say unto them on his right hand, Come, ye blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world:

Mat 25:35 For I was an hungred, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in:

Mat 25:36 Naked, and ye clothed me: I was sick, and ye visited me: I was in prison, and ye came unto me.

Mat 25:37 Then shall the righteous answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungred, and fed thee? or thirsty, and gave thee drink?

Mat 25:38 When saw we thee a stranger, and took thee in? or naked, and clothed thee?

Mat 25:39 Or when saw we thee sick, or in prison, and came unto thee?

Mat 25:40 And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.

Mat 25:41 Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels:

Mat 25:42 For I was an hungred, and ye gave me no meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me no drink:

Mat 25:43 I was a stranger, and ye took me not in: naked, and ye clothed me not: sick, and in prison, and ye visited me not.

Mat 25:44 Then shall they also answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungred, or athirst, or a stranger, or naked, or sick, or in prison, and did not minister unto thee?

Mat 25:45 Then shall he answer them, saying, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye did it not to one of the least of these, ye did it not to me.

Mat 25:46 And these shall go away into everlasting punishment: but the righteous into life eternal.

Why then did Paul teach that we get saved by making confessions? Who told him that?

Please, take a critical look at these words below and see if it makes any sense in view of what you’ve been reading from Christ.

Rom 10:5 For Moses describeth the righteousness which is of the law, That the man which doeth those things shall live by them.

Rom 10:6 But the righteousness which is of faith speaketh on this wise, Say not in thine heart, Who shall ascend into heaven? (that is, to bring Christ down from above:)

Rom 10:7 Or, Who shall descend into the deep? (that is, to bring up Christ again from the dead.)

Rom 10:8 But what saith it? The word is nigh thee, even in thy mouth, and in thy heart: that is, the word of faith, which we preach;

Rom 10:9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.

Rom 10:10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.

Paul’s doctrine of belief and confession to salvation as above is nothing but tare among the wheat of God’s word; a wicked red herring intended to mislead. The only economic importance of this scripture from Paul (as with his set of false religious doctrines) is to mislead people and ensure they miss God and his kingdom.

Paul could not have preached the same gospel as Christ preached without citing at least one parable from Christ. Since the doctrines of Christ are antithetical to Paul’s, Paul must be false for obvious reasons. Christ is the Messiah, not Paul or anyone else.

God bless your eyes to see and your ears to hear him. Amen

+234(0)708-187-1082 littleflock4@gmail.com