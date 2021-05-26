A file image of the #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate, before the gunfire. ….Pays N269.6m to 160 families of deceased LG, SUBEB staff By Olasunkanmi Akoni LAGOS—Lagos State government, yesterday, expressed worry that the value of the colossal damage to property affecting various parastatals during the #EndSARS mayhem were yet to be determined, seven months after.

Special Adviser, Parastatals Monitoring Office, Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo, stated this during the ministerial press briefing to commemorate the second anniversary of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration, held in Alausa, Ikeja.

Ayantayo said: "Following the unfortunate EndSARS protest and the attendant heavy destruction of public and private property, the state suffered heavy damage to critical public property and this nearly brought the state to a standstill economically.

“The parastatals were not spared; their assets were either stolen or destroyed. To determine the level of the damage to the parastatals, the office carried out an on-the-spot assessment of destroyed and stolen assets of the state’s parastatals.

“The report of the assessment has been forwarded to Mr. Governor. It is pertinent to mention here that 20 parastatals were affected in varying degrees which include the Lekki Concession Company, Motor Vehicle Administration Agency,

Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Public Works Corporation, Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory, Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority.” When asked to disclose the total value of property lost by parastatals to the EndSARS protest, Ayantayo said: “We are still assessing and compiling the data. The special committee set up by Mr. Governor to come up with a total assessment of losses suffered is still working on the estimate and is yet to submit a full report.”

Pays N269.6m to 160 families of deceased LG, SUBEB staff

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed, stated that the state government has paid N269, 697,458.75 to families of deceased staff of Local Governments and the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, as insurance packages.

Ahmed noted that the money was paid to families of 160 deceased staff of LGs/LCDAs and SUBEB.

He said: “In the year under review, the ministry ensured the release of claims to one hundred and sixty (160) beneficiaries of deceased employees of SUBEB and LGAs/LCDAs, amounting to N269,697,458.75 by LASACO Assurance PLC.”

The commissioner also said 154 Marital Documents were released to LGAs/LCDAs, with 21 Special License Approvals.

