James Ogunnaike The Ogun State Judicial Panel of Investigation on Police brutality, human rights violations, and extrajudicial killings said it treated 58 petitions within the six months duration of its sitting.

The Panel Chairman, Justice Solomon Olugbemi who made this known in Abeokuta while speaking with journalists at the end of the six months sitting period of the panel, said, “the panel received a total of 106 petitions, out of which 58 were treated and the remaining 48 were either withdrawn, rejected or abandoned wholly or half-way by the petitioners.

Justice Olugbemi said some petitions were rejected because some of them were not in line with the terms of reference that the panel was given by the government.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS: We supported 1,835 businesses with N940m ― Sanwo-Olu He assured all petitioners and respondents of justice without fear or favour, as the panel’s report is ready for submission to the government, saying that after submission, it is left for the government to implement the report or not.

Speaking on some of the challenges faced by the panel, Justice Olugbemi said, “although the panel encountered some logistics challenges, it was able to surmount them”.

It would be recalled that the panel was inaugurated on October 19, 2020, by Governor Dapo Abiodun and was given a six month period to receive and investigate petitions from members of the public whose human rights have been violated and abused by security personnel within the State and also to make appropriate recommendations to government.

Vanguard News Nigeria

