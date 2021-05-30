The Enugu State Ministry of Education has announced Monday, June 7, 2021, as the resumption date for the third term of 2020/2021 academic session, for pupils/students of primary and secondary schools in the state.

The announcement was contained in a statement by the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze.

READ ALSO: Edo: stop deceiving the people, Idahosa warns APC The Commissioner advised parents/guardians to “ensure that your wards complete all holiday assignments given to them, before schools reopen”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

