Janet Osemudiamen

Nigerian champions Enyimba have climbed four spots to 12th place in the latest Confederation of African Football club rankings for 2021 which was released in May

The two-time CAF Champions League winners and Nigeria’s sole campaigners on the continent, in the CAF Confederation Cup, are the country’s only club in the Top 30 list on the continent.

According to Score Nigeria, Eyimba are now 12th with 408 points after moving up four places up from 16th.They have seen their stock rise as a result of their impressive performance on the continent, which has seen them qualify for the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Egyptian giants Ah Ahly top the list of Africa’s best clubs followed by Tunisian side Esperance and Morrocan powerhouses Wydad Casablanca.

South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, Zamalek of Egypt, Congolese side TP Mazembe, Raja Casablanca of Morocco, Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel, Guinean side Horoya AC, Sudanese side Al Hilal Omdurman and Moroccan club RS Berkane, in that order, make up the top 11 clubs on the continent.