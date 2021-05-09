Archbishop Enyinda and wife (middle), with other Bishops at the Synod

The Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Niger Delta and Bishop of Ikwerre Diocese, The Most Rev. (Dr.) Blessing Chinyere Enyindah has called on Christians to deepen their understanding and knowledge on the identity of Jesus Christ as the world’s Messiah. He made the call during the 2nd Session of the 5th Synod of the Diocese of Ikwerre (Anglican Communion) at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Omunwei District Igwuruta, which held from April 28 to May 2, 2021. The Archbishop said Christians should remain resolute in their conviction on the Messiahship of Christ.

Speaking on the theme, “Who Do You Say I Am?” – An Imperative for Spiritual Revival taken from Matt. 16:13-16, Enyindah, who decried the level of insecurity in the country, called on government at all levels to step up in securing lives and property of Nigerians.

“The government should also fix the health and education sectors to reduce brain drain and medical tourism,” he said.

The Synod lead speaker and Bishop of Oyo, Rt. Rev. (Dr.) Williams O. Aladekugbe, examined the importance of identity and dangers of false identity, obstacles to and benefits of knowing Jesus. Other speakers included Ven. Barr. (Dr.) Lawrence Ngozi Umar; Ven. David Omozuanvbo Eguare and Ven. Cephas Okarefe.

The Synod featured courtesy visits, plenary sessions and 14th consecration and inauguration anniversaries thanksgiving of the Bishop and Diocese.



