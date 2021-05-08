Mrs Judith Amaechi The Empowerment Support Initiative, ESI, has described as untrue and “libelous” a report by Pointblank News, linking Minister of Transportation‘s wife, Judith Amaechi to N48bn contract scam from Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The report by Pointblank online medium was captioned: HOW AMAECHI’S WIFE LOOTED N48 BILLION FROM NDDC, MINISTER BEGS FOR SOFT LANDING” and dated 6th May, 2021.

Reacting to the development, the Admin/Public Relations Manager, ESI, Roland Evukowhiroro, described the said publication as “spiteful, malicious, and at any rate, a figment of the imagination of the faceless reporter calculated to tarnish the hard-earned reputation and goodwill of our organization which over the years has acquitted itself creditably in developing and improving the human capital of thousands of Niger Delta Youths, in line with the vision of its Founder.”

Evukowhiroro, setting the records straight explained that “ESI was founded as a Non-Governmental Organisation on October 16, 2008, by the former First Lady of Rivers State, Dame Judith Amaechi, to vigorously pursue the development and welfare of indigent women, children and youth in the society as well as provide practical technical assistance and support to the socially and economically alienated members of the society through its skills acquisition, technical, medical and public awareness campaign programs.

“The ESI was conceptualised to be a leading organisation that supports quality, social, economic, and productive life amongst women, youth, and children. Its vision is to establish a multi-dimensional scheme that addresses and mitigates the challenges associated with poverty, diseases, illiteracy, violence, and others. And this, it has achieved in over one decade through productive partnerships with both government and private agencies.”

He described the medium as being notorious for carrying out “sensationalist hatchet job on well-known public figures and/or organizations with towering reputations for his paymasters, in the guise of “investigative journalism.

“Many Nigerians would recall that the Amaechis are not his first targets as he has pulled similar stunts on several other prominent personalities including the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

“Consequently, we urge members of the public and our local and international partners to discountenance the report in its entirety as it is bereft of any truth. We have since briefed our Legal Counsel and subject to their professional advice, we shall be taking the appropriate legal steps in due course as the circumstances may warrant,” Evukowhiroro said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

