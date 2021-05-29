By Benjamin Njoku Controversial actress, Etinosa Idemudia knows how to attract attention with her increasing popularity. Whatever she does or post instantly goes viral on social media. And it was the same experience during the week, when the single mother of one got fans talking after she referred to Bobrisky as a man.

Etinosa had shared a photo of herself poising alongside popular Delta State politician, Hon Kevin Olu and the cross dresser on her Instagram page, with the caption; ‘Chilling with men that matter @westinehotels. W/ @ktsele1 and my lovely sweetheart @bobrisky222.’

READ ALSO: Etinosa: Outrage as actress uses bible as ashtray, threatens Quran next Olu also reposted the photo on his Instagram page with the same caption.

The post, however, has been generating a lot of reaction with many netizens pointing out that the single mother of one was looking for trouble. It’s possible that the actress wrote the caption as a way of reminding Bobrisky that he’s still a man despite his claims of being a woman.

Reacting to the post, uzee_usman called Etinosa a trouble maker, adding “I know say this matter go scatter internet soon.”

blessing_rukevwe wrote, “Is it not trouble you are looking for? ” Just as anastasianobis asked Etinosa to change the caption.

