Villarreal reached the final of the Europa League for the first time in their history after a scoreless draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

With the Yellow Submarine winning the first leg 2-1, a goal would have been enough to take the Gunners to the final but they failed in their task as the post denied Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on two occasions.

An injured Samuel Chukwueze who played for only 29 minutes before he was stretchered out due to an injury still joined in post match Villarreal celebrations following their qualification for the Europa League final.

Chukwueze took to Instagram after the game to celebrate reaching the final with Villarreal and is hoping to return to action before the showpiece against Manchester United.

“To the finals. Can’t wait to be back soon. Thank youfury all for your messages, Chukwueze wrote.

The post has been liked by 17,939 Instagram users, including Fulham defender Ola Aina, while Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho, Barcelona center back Roger Riera, and former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo reacted to the post, congratulating Chukwueze on Villarreal making the final.

Barcelona Femeni attacker Asisat Oshoala, who has a past with Arsenal, understandably didn’t congratulate Chukwueze but was bothered about the injury suffered by the winger.

Vanguard News Nigeria

