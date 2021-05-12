Oshiomhole By Dapo Akinrefon Former Commissioner for Information in Edo state, Mr. Charles Idahosa, on Wednesday, said that former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is not sincere with his latest praise of the Nigerian judiciary adding that he is only seeking political relevance.

Oshiomhole, who spoke when he received the leadership of Law Students Association of Nigeria, LAWSAN, had said that he would have been an ex-convict in Nigeria were it not for the courage of the Nigerian Judiciary in upholding the rule of law.

But in a statement, Idahosa who served as Political Adviser to Oshiomhole during his tenure as Edo governor, expressed surprised that the same Oshiomhole who made derogatory remarks about the judiciary when he was APC national chairman has now turned around to be hail the judiciary.

While advising Oshiomhole to remain silent instead of embarrassing himself, the PDP chieftain urged Nigerians not fall for his gimmicks as he has been expressing populist views as a way of getting national relevance.

Idahosa said: “I think Oshiomhole is just desperately trying to bring himself into relevance after disgracing himself out of office and the humiliation he suffered in the Edo election. Most of the things He says makes one ashamed. I was once his Political Adviser so I know him very well. He has not learned his lesson at all.

“There are times you keep quiet and just watch things before you open your mouth to talk but like I said, Oshiomhole speaks without thinking, making himself an embarrassment to we Edo people.

"Last week he said Governor Nasir El-Rufai is responsible for insecurity in the country because he retrenched workers. He is trying to say populist things so as win the hearts of the people. I also read in one of the national dailies where he said he would have been an ex-convict if we didn't have a courageous judiciary.

“It makes one ashamed when you now go back and hear what the same Oshiomhole said about the same Nigerian judiciary when he lost election cases. How can now be praising the same judiciary he was lambasting throughout his tenure as APC national chairman?

“The one that comes to my mind is that of the Supreme Court justices that he abused thoroughly, even going to the extent of saying that there will be no vacancy in Bayelsa after their candidate was thrown out because of certificate issue. Now the same Oshiomhole is now praising the judiciary because he is looking for relevance after he has gone into political wilderness. Everyone knows that Oshiomhole is not sincere about what he is now saying. He just wants an avenue to be in the national space again”

“To me, Oshiomhole’s career is dead politically. When I warned him then that Obaseki will finish him politically, he did not believe. So, my advice to him is that he should respect himself and Edo people by keeping quiet.

“God can still show him mercy and bring him back into relevance. The desperation on his part is becoming too much”.

