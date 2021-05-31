A former judge of Enugu State High Court, Justice Stanley Nnaji, has been reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen on Sunday, 30 May, Guardian reports.

The ex-justice death comes less than 24-hours after the killing of Ahmed Gulak, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, in Imo State by gunmen.

His killing was captured on camera and the video posted on Twitter by an eyewitness.

The judge, who hailed from Mbu, Isi-Uzo Local government council of the state was shot severally beside the Enugu Diagnostics Centre, by Ebeano Tunnel, after he was double-crossed and dragged out of his car.

The assailants who were driving in a red-colored jeep also made away with his vehicle.

The Enugu State Police Command which confirmed the incident assured that the culprits must be arrested.