Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed, who was seriously wounded in an assassination attempt, was flown to Germany Thursday, May 13, for treatment, officials said.

The 53-year-old was the target of a remote-controlled bomb rigged to a motorbike one week ago in the capital Male.

According to DW, he underwent 16 hours of surgery to remove shrapnel from his liver, lungs and abdomen. The hospital discharged him Thursday, clearing the way for a medical evacuation to Germany.

“We have released President Nasheed from hospital today. As he travels overseas for rehabilitation and recovery the management and employees of the hospital wish him a quick return to full health,” the hospital said.

An ambulance surrounded by heavy security took Nasheed to the airport where a special flight was waiting.

Hospital employees posted a photo of Nasheed on social media in a blue medical jacket posing with four staff members.

Nasheed thanked the staff in his first Twitter comment since the May 6 attack.

Nasheed said: “A special thanks to the health sector of the Maldives. By the grace of Allah, I remain committed to delivering democratic good governance for the people.”

Police have arrested three men in connection with the attack, which they said was linked to Islamic extremism.

There has been no claim of responsibility but Nasheed’s Maldivian Democratic Party has said religious extremists and political interests could be involved.

Nasheed became the first democratically elected president of the Maldives, an Indian Ocean archipelago of some 340,000 people, in 2008 — only to be toppled in a coup in 2012.

