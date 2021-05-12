Former Minister of Communication, Maj.-Gen. Tajudeen Olanrewaju (rtd), has warned Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the danger inherent in appointing a non-indigene as the vice chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU).

In a statement, yesterday, Olanrewaju, on behalf of a Lagos group, Omo Eko Pataki, said it is rather disingenuous and sad the untidy subterfuge and deliberate attempt by Governor Sanwo-Olu and other wielders of power, who are bent on short-changing indigenes of Lagos by attempting a crude imposition of a non-native as LASU vice chancellor.

The statement read: “We at OmoọEko Pataki will continue to defend the Lagosian culture and collective heritage. We will resist with all legal tools the stark, duplicitous manoeuvre to impose another non-native in a very crucial institution like LASU.

“This is indeed wrong, untoward and unacceptable. It is a blatant aberration. It will not hold. It is as if the temporary wielders of power in Lagos are bent on a scorched earth policy, otherwise, why are they indifferent to the sensitivities of the natives?

“In an abnormal situation where the governor, the deputy governor, the Speaker and other key political office holders are non-natives, why should anyone in thoughtful contemplative bearing insist on foisting upon us yet another non-Lagosian? This is rank absurdity.”

The group said that three well-qualified indigenes of Lagos had been shortlisted, saying: “Sanwo-Olu should do the needful by picking one. There is no need for this Russian roulette. This rigmarole is offensive, wrong-footed and inappropriate.”



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...