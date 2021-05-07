Suleiman Adamu

‘302 LGAs in 36 states to experience flooding’ Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, has said that Nigerians should expect more floods this year based on reports by Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

He spoke at the public presentation of 2021 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) tagged “Managing Flood for Sustainable Development in COVID-19 Era” organised by NIHSA, yesterday, in Abuja.

Adamu said that 302 local government areas in 36 states, including Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), would fall within moderate flood risk areas while 121 councils in 28 states would be within the highly probable risk areas.

“This year, like 2020, we will be grappling with the two threats of the COVID-19 pandemic and related hygiene challenges as well as the impending floods as predicted in the AFO. The 2021 floods levels will be higher than in the previous years but will not attain the levels of the 2012 that was devastating,” he said.

The minister also warned that states contiguous to Rivers Niger and Benue, including Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nassarawa and Kogi, are likely to experience river flooding.

Others are Anambra, Delta, Edo, Rivers, and Bayelsa states. Coastal flooding is expected to affect Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta, Lagos and Ondo states.

“Flash and urban floods from heavy inundation are predicted to occur in some major cities. The severity would depend on availability and adequacy of drainage systems and adherence to urban planning regulations.”

Adamu, therefore, called on all stakeholders, including policy makers and agencies, to rise up to the challenge of impending floods and threats of COVID-19.

Director General of NIHSA, Clement Nzeh, said: “States and relevant authorities as well as farmers must take the flood outlook serious by putting in place measures to mitigated its impact.

“There is a greater awareness for this year’s outlook in terms of the level of participation and political will, looking at representation, including governors, senators and key agencies. I believe they are going to cascade this to the grassroots.”



Like this: Like Loading...