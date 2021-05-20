Founder and Director, Centre for Digital Humanities (CEDHUL), University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof Tunde Ope-Davies, has urged government at all levels and corporate organisations to fund research to help develop the country.

Ope-Davies, who spoke at the t3rd Lagos Summer School in Digital Humanities (LSSDH-2021) themed: “Reconfiguring research and scholarship in the human sciences: A technology driven capacity building,” said a nation that fails to fund research would not develop and its people would be worse off.

While thanking the foundation for its willingness to deepen research, knowledge, innovation and development in Nigeria, Ope-Davies said corporate organisations must support research.

Governor of Lagos state, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Special Adviser on Innovation and Technology, Alake Tunbosun,, said the focus of the group is in alignment with one of the deliverables of the “Education and Technology” pillar of its development agenda, which seeks to improve human capacity, promote youth intellectual development and to also hasten the pace towards becoming a smart city.

Sanwo-Olu added that there is a need to refocus research for postgraduate and doctoral students, using new applications and techniques that would make new system of teaching possible while impacting digital culture.

He said: “In sub-saharan Africa especially, there is need to invest in building the capacity of our scholars and researchers through collaborative trans-disciplinary and computational research, teaching and publishing.

“Our goal is to ensure every home and child has access to high speed internet to ignite their productivity and enhance inventions As part of efforts to achieve our goals in education and technology especially at the tertiary level, we are currently working towards building collaborative relationship with Ivy league institutions in other countries to give our students the opportunity to gain global skills that will make them relevant, employable and globally competitive.”

Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, represented by Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics & Research), Prof Oluwole Familoni, said the core vision of LSSDH is to raise, develop and equip a new generation of scholars and researchers in the human and liberal sciences that would use digital technologies to drive innovation and development in Africa.

Prof. Ogundipe said the institution is focused on promoting and pursuing excellence in research and learning, which makes the school the nation’s pride.

