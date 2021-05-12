The new Covid-19 guidelines which the federal government reactivated on Monday May 10th, may not be unconnected to the recent COVID-19 strain that is currently claiming the lives of thousands in India and has found its way into the Nigeria.

The strain which is currently dealing devastating blows across South Africa and 23 other countries, was detected by the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases in the Redeemers University, Ede, Osun State nearly three weeks ago and has been communicated to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Punch is reporting.

However, observations showed that so far, the strain has not shown the same kind of viciousness displayed in India where 400,000 persons were infected daily and 157 died per hour.

But Professor Christian Hapi of Redemmers University says the strain detected in Nigeria even though the same with India’s, is different in characteristics. The one in India, he says, has two more mutations than the one identified in Nigeria which makes the one in India more aggressive.

“What we have is the B1.617 from India. That is the variant they had but that variant has now evolved beyond the mutation that we identified. The one India evolved by two mutations. It is the same strain with India but their own now has a couple of mutations. So, it is the same as what we detected but also different in characteristics.”

Virologist and Chairman, Expert Review Committee on COVID-19, Professor Oyewale Tomori, said that he was also aware of the detection of the Indian strain. Tomori said it was important for the government to announce the detection of the Indian strain.

He further said there was a need to increase testing, adding that many states were no longer conducting test for COVID-19 adding he was satisfied with the decision of the Federal Government to step up enforcement.

“They have already done what needs to be done by issuing travel guidelines on passengers from India, Brazil and Turkey plus the curfew and others announced yesterday (Monday). Perhaps, there should be an announcement that the Indian strain is already in Nigeria,” Tomori added.