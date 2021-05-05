It was established by Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg but operates as an independent entity, although its wages and other costs are covered by Facebook. It is made up of journalists, human rights activists, lawyers, and academics.

The committee has already ruled on nine cases including a comment that seemed derogatory to Muslims. The post from a user in Myanmar, removed for breaking hate-speech rules, was found by the board not to be Islamophobic when taken in context.

Following the Capitol Hill riots on 6 January, Facebook announced it was banning Mr. Trump for breaking its “glorification of violence” rules.

The social network had originally imposed a 24-hour ban after the attack which was then extended “indefinitely”.

Mr. Zuckerberg announced that the risks of allowing Mr. Trump to post were “simply too great”.