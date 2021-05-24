Nigerian-Canadian singer, Falana, covers the first print issue of Lambo Xtra Magazine. She explains the range in her music and voice and the inspirations that run through her music videos and personal style.

On where the singer draws her creativity from, she said: I honestly just try to keep myself humble and open to ideas! I think creativity is really about trying to be authentic to yourself and writing from a place of non-judgement.



The issue also features articles that talks about the career success of DJ Cuppy, commemorates the decade long industry reign of Davido, a personal interview with 19-year-old Chicago singer-songwriter, Mamii and so much more.

Production of this issue was made possible with the aid of an efficient and professional team.

The team members are as follows:

Editor in Chief: Ronnia Cherry

Editor at Large: Soltesh Iyere

Contributors: Victoria Zeni and Ifeoma Iheagwara

Creative Director: John Etokhana (For the Media 360 Company Ltd.)

Sales & Marketing Director: Sarah O.



