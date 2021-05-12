Falynn Guobadia Breaks Silence On Porsha’s Engagement To Her Estranged Husband

Focusing on the future, Falynn Guobadia is choosing peace after her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, announced his engagement to her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Porsha Williams.

Falynn, 31, in a report by Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, said:

I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support, at this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you.

Williams, 39, revealed on social media about her surprise engagement on Monday, May 10. She wrote on Instagram:

Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.

The reality star added an update about her relationship with Falynn, who confirmed her split from Simon, 56, in April.

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives,” Williams said.

Simon also wrote:

I’d like to seize this opportunity to thank every well-wisher of Porsha and I, whether via phone, text or DM. You affirm my [belief] that finding love is possible for everyone who genuinely seeks one. Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon. The interesting thing about life is that it is an individual journey. We travel this road not lightly considering we have been in relationships that have thought us to want and do better for ourselves. I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other.

Less than one month prior, Falynn announced that she and Simon were going their separate ways.

Related

Like this: Like Loading...