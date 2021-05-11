Governor Nyesom Wike has gifted the families of 11 police officers killed by gunmen during recent attacks on police formations in Rivers State, the sum of N220m.

Wike made the donation during a condolence visit to the Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka at the State Police Command on Monday, May 10.

Wike who acknowledged that no amount of money can equate to human life said the state’s gesture is aimed at assuaging the bereaved families and assuring them that their loved ones never died in vain.

Lamenting that those who carried out the killings have turned the wives of the slain policemen to widows and rendered their children fatherless for no reason, Wike asked police officers to be on the offensive against those who perpetrated the heinous act.

“In the past two to three weeks, we have lost eleven police officers and men. This is a dark period for us in the state.

“We must be united to fight for this country to be one. We must not allow anyone to talk about secession. If you want to secede, Rivers State is not part of it, and nobody can cow Rivers State to be part of it. Not under my watch will I allow that,” The Cable quoted Wike as saying.

The Commissioner of Police, on behalf of the Acting Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman thanked the governor for assuaging the pain of the bereaved families.

Eboka said the armed men who attacked three different police formations for no justifiable reason, gruesomely killed seven officers, adding that two officers who sustained bullet injuries were receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, The Street Journal had earlier reported that Wike extended the dusk to dawn curfew in all the 23 local government councils effective Tuesday midnight.

