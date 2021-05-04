By Harris Emanuel, Uyo The family of late job seeker, Miss Iniubong Umoren, 26, reportedly murdered in cold blood at the weekend, has appealed to the Akwa Ibom Government to ensure that the perpetrator(s) of the dastard act are made to face the long arms of the law.

The deceased’s elder brother, Ukeme Umoren, made the appeal when Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom paid an unscheduled visit to the family at Ndot village in Oruk Anam Local Government Area to commiserate with them.

While welcoming the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem who represented the governor, lamented that they lost their parents while in secondary schools and had to struggle on their own to get western education up to university level, explaining that the late Iniubong was waiting for her call up letter to proceed for national youth service when her life was snuffed off.

ALSO READ: Movement of arms, ammunition: Ebonyi Government closes illegal, private motor parks He appealed to the government to ensure that perpetrators of the heinous crime were brought to book as this will be the only succour to the family.

He said, “We welcome the Government of Akwa Ibom State into the family of late Ephraim Umoren. It is so pathetic to us, we are heartbroken, that our younger sister struggled so much to get an education to the University level to ensure better tomorrow.

“We sent our younger sister to school and she was waiting to get her call-up letter to proceed to her National Youth Service assignment.

“She went to look for a job to keep herself going, pending the call-up letter, but the dream is shattered, we have lost our sister. However, I want to thank the government for coming to sympathise with us in this difficult moment.

“All we want is justice for our sister. Whoever is involved in this atrocity should be brought to book. I know the young man could not have done this alone.

“There are people behind the scene that sent him on this errand. We appeal to Akwa Ibom State Government that whosoever is involved in the gruesome murder of Iniubong Umoren should be brought to justice. We want Justice for our late sister, she was the last child in the family.”

ALSO READ: IniObong Umoren’s killing: Reps mandate IGP to take over investigation, prosecution of suspects He commended the state government and appealed to them not to abandon the family during this trying moment of their lives.

Earlier, the SSG, who represented the governor sympathised with the family and described the ugly incident as tragic and pathetic to a young girl who went out to seek for an opportunity to earn a living.

“This is a very tragic development, lest than an hour ago His Excellency called me because he is out of the state on official duty.

“He is extremely unhappy about this development, that a young girl of that age going out searching for a job to earn a living in the cause of doing that this tragedy struck. The Governor is so sad about this and has sent me to come here and console with the family,” he said.

He promised the family that the state government would ensure that justice is done in the case, adding that the police would do a thorough investigation into the matter for justice to be done.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...