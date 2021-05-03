[FILES] Reverend father Mbaka and Muhammadu Buhari

Spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, has admitted to leading three contractors to President Muhammadu Buhari. Mbaka claimed he did not know the contractors before meeting them and that he only did after they told him they could help solve Nigeria’s security problems, The Punch reported on Monday.

“Yes, I led three security experts to the Presidency who offered to help salvage the security situation in Nigeria,” Mbaka said.

“I don’t know them, but they came to Enugu and pleaded for me to link them to government because of the level of insecurity and how Nigeria has been moving oil outside the country. These are the three people they rejected their offer.”

Mbaka stated this while reacting to the Presidency’s allegation that he called for the resignation of the president because he was not given contracts.

The reverend, who supported Buhari during the 2015 and 2019 elections, had on Wednesday during his midweek ministration called for Buhari to resign over the rising insecurity in the country.

Mbaka stated that it was sad how Buhari could maintain grave silence in the midst of the killings and deaths in the country, insisting that he may have lost touch with realities.

“An outsider distilling the avalanche of verbiage will be surprised that after supporting the President two times to win the Presidency, Father Mbaka has made a complete U-Turn, preposterously asking President Buhari to resign or be impeached,” Presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu said.

“Here is the point of departure: Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of Presidential Aides, he came accompanied by three contractors. The President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support.”

Mbaka maintained his stance and stated that he is not afraid of the presidency because he is happy the truth is hitting them.

“Buhari cannot do it again; health and age are not on his side,” Mbaka said.

“We need a stronger and an experienced goalkeeper in a time like this. If they want to put it that it was because of contract, let them come and build the highest university here and begin to mess up, I will still speak.”





