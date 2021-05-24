Governors and other prominent leaders of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the Southwest geopolitical zone, on Sunday, 23 May, reinforced the call for state police and ban of open grazing in the country. However, the Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, were not at the meeting.

The meeting, which held at the State House, Marina, Lagos, was convened by the former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande.

Also at the meeting were the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; governors of Lagos and Ogun states, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Mr Dapo Abiodun, respectively; a former interim chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande; General Alani Akinrinde (rtd.); a former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Segun Osoba; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Pius Akinyelure, among others.

The party leaders backed some of the decisions of the Southern governors in Asaba, Delta State, saying there was the need for the Federal Government to address insecurity in the country.

Reading the nine points communiqué at the end of the deliberation, Akande said they were concerned about the state of the nation.

The communiqué reads partly, “For Nigeria to overcome these challenges, we must do so with unity of purpose and action. The desire for peace and the chance for a prosperous and just society are universal and transcend all regional, religious or ethnic divisions. Sadly, many public figures have made statements that spark division and undermine the needed unity of purpose.

“We hold to the view that true federalism where more power and resources are allocated to the states will be an essential part in strengthening society and improving democratic governance so that we beat the present challenges but also engender durable peace and security. True federalism and the reallocation of resources and authority that comes with it will empower the states to solve localised issues before they spread and transform into national ones. In addition to mitigating political competition for control of the national government, greater federalism will empower grassroots economic development and political reforms that will stand as bulwarks against the terrorism and criminality now experienced in too many parts of the nation. A hallmark of this enhanced federalism will be the establishment of state police forces.

“We endorse the position of the southern governors taken at their May 11, 2021 summit in Asaba, Delta State, regarding ranching. We do so because such a decision will lessen tensions between farmers and herders while also helping the long-term economic viability of both the farming and herding communities. We are mindful of the short-term dislocation this might cause but are also mindful that this position is in the best interests of all parties concerned. We, therefore, recommend that the federal and state governments cooperate fully with each other to enact the necessary measures to encourage this more effective and modern method of cattle-rearing so that both farmers and herders can pursue their livelihoods with greater productivity and in a more cooperative relationship that minimizes the friction between these two important pillars of our agricultural economy.”

According to Punch, a source close to the governors said they did not attend the meeting because it was anchored on the ambition of an individual.

The source said, “We cannot be part of such meeting which was held under the guise of somebody’s ambition when the country is facing myriad of crises.”

Like this: Like Loading...