Like the former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who called for the recruitment of 50 million youths into the Nigerian Army but changing it to 50,000 following a backlash, Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has also canvassed for the recruitment of at least 200,000 personnel to boost the fighting power of the military and police in a bid to tackle insecurity in the country.

According to Fayemi, one of the cheapest and fastest ways to handle the training of willing and able graduates is to amend the law setting up the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), such that the existing orientation camps could be used.

In a statement, yesterday, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, said Fayemi gave the advice at the 2021 edition of The Platform, an annual event hosted by Pastor Poju Oyemade of the Covenant Christian Centre, in Lagos.

“There are two things that we need to address quickly to bring the current wave of insecurity to a halt. We need to have a conversation on how we can recruit a large number of people to join the police and the military even if it will be on a short service basis.

“By available statistics, we need minimum of 200,000 personnel to boost the fighting power of our men. This number is very large and a potential financial and logistic nightmare, yet we cannot delay any further. The ungoverned spaces need to be closed up quickly,” Fayemi said.

Fayemi added: “There is also the issue of financing and arming large recruitment. I believe one of the cheapest and fastest ways to handle those is to amend the law setting up the NYSC such that we can use the existing orientation camps to train willing and able graduates to reflate the security personnel under a special arrangement that will be worked out.

“That way, the fund that is currently deployed to the NYSC can be used with just some additional funding which could be sourced through a national emergency fund for the next five to ten years.”

