The Chief Executive Officer of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Ladi Balogun, was recently blown away by the upright behaviour exhibited by a young boy who was selling groundnut and has rewarded him with a scholarship.

It was gathered that FCMB footballers who were about to play a novelty match were in a joyous mood, with the attendance of the CEO. They called the boy and asked him to sell all the groundnut to them.

After he gave them the groundnut, he was asked the cost and he said everything was N2,100.

Mr. Ladi Balogun asked his personal assistant to give him N10,000, but the young boy refused, saying he will not know how to explain to his mother where he got N10,000 instead of N2,100.

He rejected the money, saying his mother will not accept it. Ladi Balogun was touched, he took back the money and asked him to go and bring his mother.

The mother was afraid and was crying but Ladi told her what had happened and how impressed he was with the young boy’s upbringing, and he was eventually given a scholarship for his uprightness and integrity.

With his father being late, the boy and his siblings were raised by their mum alone.

Despite their condition and his age, he remained upright.

