By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja The attention of the FCT Police Command said on Friday that it launches investigations surrounding a viral video of looting in social media, suggesting that the ‘’Hausas were looting Southerners at Arab Road, Kubwa-Abuja’’.

A statement by ASP Yusuf Mariam, Police Public Relations Officer said, “On the contrary, preliminary investigation reveals that the Development Control of the Federal Capital Territory earlier conducted a demolition exercise on Thursday 6th May 2021 at Arab Road, Kubwa.

‘” However, some yet to be identified residents seized the opportunity to loot items from the demolition sites.

Also read: NIN deadline: NIMC rolls out 50 centres in Abuja, Lagos “Nonetheless, Police Operatives from Kubwa Division swiftly moved to the scene upon receiving the information to restore calm within the Area and arrest the suspects.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident and appeals to residents to remain calm and law-abiding.

“The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, 08028940883.”

