The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Joint Task Force (JTF) has demolished a Fulani Ruga settlement located very close to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Mr Ikharo Attah, Chairman, FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, who disclosed this on Sunday in Abuja, said this was due to contravention of sanitation regulations.

He explained that the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, had expressed displeasure over the continuing contravention on in and out-bounds of the roads.

Attah stressed that the Airport road was a major gateway to the city centre of the nation’s capital and therefore all occupants would have to comply to rules and regulations.

He disclosed that the minister, who visited the affected areas two months ago with key stakeholders, had held consultations with both residents and community leaders to sensitise them on the need to remove all the contravention.

He added that two months notice was given to the affected people, but no compliance was recorded.

“The minister gave matching orders that the contraventions be removed. Since then, we have been collaborating with district heads of the affected areas, giving them notices and warning.

“We have actually given them two months and there is no compliance and that is why we have come to remove the contraventions,” Attah said.

He added that with the help of joint security task force, the tempo of the exercise would be maintained to ensure full compliance.





