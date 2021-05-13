Fears of ‘full-scale war’ as Israeli-Palestinian clashes kill 50

Possible ‘crimes’ over conflict: ICC

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court voiced concern Wednesday at the escalation of violence between Israel and the Palestinians and said “crimes” may have been committed.

Palestinian women check the damage inside an apartment in a heavily damaged building in Gaza City early on Wednesday, following continued Israeli airstrikes on the Palestinian territory overnight. Israeli air raids in the Gaza Strip have hit the homes of high-ranking members of the Hamas militant group, the military said Wednesday, with the territory’s police headquarters also targeted. Photo: AFP

“I note with great concern the escalation of violence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as well as in and around Gaza, and the possible commission of crimes under the Rome Statute,” which founded the ICC, Fatou Bensouda said on Twitter.

Relentless rocket fire and rioting in mixed Jewish-Arab towns fueled growing fears Wednesday that violence between Israel and Palestinians that has claimed 50 lives could spiral into “full-scale war.”

Bensouda announced on March 3 that she had opened a full investigation into the situation in the Israeli-occupied territories, infuriating Israel, which is not a member of The Hague-based court, unlike the Palestinian Authority.

That probe will mainly focus on the 2014 Gaza War but also look at the deaths of Palestinian demonstrators from 2018 onwards.

Palestinian militants have launched more than 1,000 rockets since Monday, said Israel’s army, which has launched hundreds of air strikes on Hamas and other Islamist groups in the crowded coastal enclave of Gaza.

The most intense hostilities in seven years have killed at least 43 people in Gaza, including 13 children, two Palestinians in the West Bank and five Israelis, triggered by weekend unrest at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound, which is sacred to both Muslims and Jews.

As world powers voiced growing alarm and the UN Security Council readied for another emergency meeting on the bloody crisis, the UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland warned that “we’re escalating towards a full-scale war.”

“Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of de-escalation,” he said, echoing warnings from the international community.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of emergency in the mixed Jewish-Arab Israeli city of Lod, where police said “wide-scale riots erupted among some of the Arab residents.”

Palestinian groups, mostly Hamas and Islamic Jihad, have launched more than 1,000 rockets toward Israel since Monday evening, Israel’s army said, including hundreds at Tel Aviv, where air sirens wailed overnight. Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes at Gaza, the Israeli-blockaded coastal enclave of 2 million people that Hamas controls, targeting what the army described as Palestinian military sites.

At least 230 Palestinians were wounded.

Like this: Like Loading...