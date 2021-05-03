By Dirisu Yakubu Taraba state governor, Architect Darius Ishaku, Monday, called for the creation of state police to complement the effort of security agencies in the maintenance of law and order in the country.

Ishaku stated this at a world press conference addressed by Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abuja.

The governor who lamented the growing insecurity in the land, noted that at the state level, “people do no understand when we tell them that there is nothing we can do to address the security challenges.”

He said: “At the state level, we are finding it difficult to explain to our people how terrible the security situation is. People are saying state police will be abused but let us experiment with it. If it fails, we will reverse it. The federal government must train and equip our military, police and other security forces for us to get out of this problem.”

Responding to a question on claims by the ruling party that the PDP is offering a shallow opposition, Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe said the party “is a responsible opposition. What people are trying to do is to compare us with that contraption called the All Progressives Congress, APC when they were in opposition. We have been in power before but we are not going to speak irresponsibly like people in the street.”

READ ALSO: Suspected sponsor of unknown gunmen arrested in Imo He added that “those who want to break the country are those who are working to promote ethnic triumphalism.”

In what appeared an endorsement of the position of Abaribe, immediate past Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki said the PDP will continue to pressurize the ruling party and the federal government to do the right thing stressing that “Pressure on government will yield the needed dividends. We will continue to push constitutionally and we are confident that we will get there,” he added.

