The Federal Government has concluded arrangements to connect Aluminum Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON), Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom state, to national grid to enable it resume its full production capacity soon.

The Minister of State Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, disclosed this during inspection of the company’s facilities. He said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the power supply to the firm to revamp the steel plant.

Ogah also explained that the government was doing this in a bid to ensure the nation’s economy is revived through the mineral and metals sector, adding that the plant has great economic potential that would benefit not only Nigeria but also the entire African continent.

Noting that the company could employ over two thousand Nigerians when it begins full operations, he stated that the Federal Government would ensure it provides all the necessary support to see that the plant is up.

The Managing Director of the Plant, Zavalov Dmitry, revealed that the firm was forced to shut down in 2014 due to a gas supply cut. He said the company had begun several moves and plans to restart the steel plant.

Also, the State Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals, Charles Udoh, pledged the state’s support for the Federal Government’s decision to resuscitate the ALSCON Plant, adding that “we are committed to partner with the administration to ensure that the plant begins operations soon.”





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...