The Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service, (FFS), Dr Liman Ibrahim, has called for an end to attacks on firefighters by members of the public saying that such attacks not only frustrate fire rescue operations but also discourage personnel who risk their lives to save lives and property.

Liman made the call in a communique issued by the public relations officer of the service, Ugo Huan, to mark this year’s International Fire Fighters Day, (IFFD).

He said he is “saddened by the attitude of some citizens who are fond of attacking firefighters and destroying fire trucks at fire scene”, a behaviour that has a negative impact on fire rescue operations.

He, therefore, used the occasion of this year’s IFFD to call on citizens to desist from the constant attack of firefighters and destruction of fire trucks as that is not encouraging.

While appreciating fire personnel across the country for their selfless service, the CG also honoured fallen heros, firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty, and prayed that God will continue to grant them rest

“They might be no more but they remain alive in the hearts of those they sacrificed their lives for,” he said.

The International Firefighters’ Day (IFFD), is observed on May 4th ecery year to celebrate the lives of fallen heros in firefighting.



