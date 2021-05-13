The federal government has experienced some hurdles in the repatriation of the £4.2 million looted by the former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, after he instituted a suit against the United Kingdom.

Some weeks ago, the British government had announced that the funds looted by the former governor will be repatriated and the Attorney General of the Federation said the funds will be used to finance critical infrastructure and other road projects at the federal level.

This development generated controversy as the Delta State government insisted that the funds belonged them and not the federal government.

In this light, the federal government has written to the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) to prevail on Ibori, to withdraw the suit he instituted against the United Kingdom on the confiscation and planned repatriation of about £4.2 million linked to him.

The UPU, according to the government, would create an enabling environment for the consideration of the appeal by the union that the alleged looted asset should be used to implement projects in the state.

The UPU, through its President General, Engineer Joseph Omene had, on March 23, 2021, requested that the confiscated assets linked to Ibori be invested on projects in Delta State.

The federal government, in a letter addressed to Engineer Omene, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), noted that the suit filed by Ibori against the United Kingdom on the confiscated assets has become a stumbling block for repatriation.

The letter titled “Re-Commendation for Retrieval of Delta’s Stolen Funds and request for Review of Projects to be Executed with the Retrieved Funds”, was signed by Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, the Special Assistant to the President on Justice Reform and International Relations.

“I am directed to inform (you) that the HAGF is in receipt of your letter dated 23rd March 2021 with regard to the above subject matter. The HAGF appreciates your concerns and welcomes the interest of UPU in the returned assets.

“The HAGF wishes to inform that he does not have the authority to approve projects for the application of returned assets.

“These decisions are taken at the Federal Executive Council after in-depth deliberations. The HAGF’s mandate is to implement the decisions of the council.

“I am also directed to inform further that the decision of the council is also guided by bilateral negotiations between Nigeria and the country from which the asset will be returned.

“Accordingly, Nigeria and the government of the United Kingdom or any other country for that matter must agree on a specific project in a transparent and accountable manner before a project is approved.

“However, the HAGF has directed that I inform you that the stumbling block in negotiating the return of assets linked to Ibori to Nigeria is the ongoing litigation by Mr. James Ibori against the government of United Kingdom in the confiscation hearing in London.

“It is advisable that you approach Mr. James Ibori to advise him to withdraw his appeals against the confiscation and repatriation of the assets linked to him, his family, and associates back to Nigeria.

“This is the only way to provide an enabling environment for negotiation of the use of the identified assets for Delta State,” an excerpt of the letter shared by The News Metrics read.

