Due to an impending new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government has reintroduced restrictions across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), effective Tuesday midnight.

This new directive was declared by the Head of Technical Secretariat of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Dr Mukhtar Mohammed, in Abuja.

According to Channels Television, mass gatherings in public spaces have been restricted to 50 people at any given time. Access to government institutions would also be denied to anyone not wearing a face mask while government meetings and travels have been limited to the virtual platform.

According to Mohammed, the government has directed that bars and nightclubs should remain closed and the nationwide curfew will be in force until further notice.

While noting that there is no limitation to inter-state travel, Mohammed added that only essential international travels would be encouraged, and all existing protocols must be strictly adhered to.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who is also the chairman of PSC, said returning foreign passengers who fled the quarantine facilities and violated the compulsory requirement would not go unpunished.

Mustapha said the committee received reports that some persons who recently returned to the country violated the mandatory quarantine requirement under the advisory by escaping from the facilities.

He condemned the violation of the nation’s laws and hospitality, noting that the committee was awaiting the report of ongoing investigations and would impose appropriate sanctions on the violators.

The PSC chairman added that the committee has considered several pre-emptive measures to be taken to mitigate the likely impact of the variants of COVID-19 if they eventually get into the shores of Nigeria.

The SGF explained that the step became important in view of the fragile state of the nation’s health systems, the disruption to the delivery of vaccines, and the lack of compliance with the extant public health measures and social measures contained in the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021.

