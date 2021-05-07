Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. By Marie-Therese Nanlong Again, the Minster of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi has reiterated that the essence of some of the projects carried out by the federal government is to create jobs so that cases of banditry and insecurity can be reduced.

He pointed out that the reason why there is crime is because the rich men who had ran this economy from the beginning did not create jobs saying, “I don’t know why Nigerians always think that we were the first to be in government, before we came, there were previous governments, if they had ran the economy in the way that created jobs, today, even if there would be criminals, there would be very few criminals.”

The Minister who spoke in Jos on Friday during the Commissioning of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NSC, North-Central Zonal Coordinating office decried the mismanagement of resources by past politicians and called for patience on the part of Nigerians as work is being done to ensure the nation’s common wealth benefit every Nigerian.

His words, “The essence of some of these projects is to create jobs so that we can reduce banditry and reduce insecurity. If you don’t create jobs, we will not reduce crimes.

“The reason why there is crime is because the rich men who had ran this economy from the beginning, I don’t know why Nigerians always think that we were the first to be in government, before we came, there were previous governments, if they had run the economy in the way that created jobs, today, even if there would be criminals, there would be very few criminals.

READ ALSO: Nigeria to exit dependence on oil revenue in 10 years – Awolowo “And I usually say to people that if the rich do not allow the poor to sleep, will the poor allow them to sleep? All of us will be awake, watching each other and the way the rich does not allow the poor to sleep is the mismanagement of the resources that belong to all of us and it is referred to as common wealth.”

He commended the Executive Secretary/CEO of NSC, Hassan Bello for doing a good job saying he resisted pressure to reappoint him for a second term because he was confident that Bello will perform his duties diligently.

Also speaking, Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong said that citing this North Central Coordinating Office in Jos will add a lot of value to the general plan for development of Inland Container Terminals across the nation and also facilitate more economic activities in the hinterland.

According to him, “Plateau State has been a centre for economic and socio-political activities in Nigeria right from colonial times. Because of its serenity, centrality, easy access, good weather, mining and agricultural endowments, hospitable people and a lot of tourist attractions.

“Plateau State becomes the natural choice for the development of inland shipping business in the nation. This development is coming at the time when the Federal Government is reviving the railway line right from Port Harcourt through many cities including Jos.

“In addition to this, the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Heipang is selected as one of the four new Cargo Airports whose work will begin soon. This is a great mix that makes today’s event very timely.”

Earlier, the Executive Secretary in his welcome remark noted that the NSC has the dream of building an international resource centre “which will cost N15bn in Jos”, the project he disclosed will be “delivered through PPP and supported by the NSC.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...