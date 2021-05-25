[files] 3D printed Whatsapp and Facebook logos are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The Federal Government has kicked over WhatsApp’s updated privacy policy, stating that it would engage the owners, Facebook, on perceived gray areas. In a statement at the weekend, the Technical Assistant (Information Technology) to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Femi Adeluyi, said his principal’s attention had been brought to the development.

The new rule allows WhatsApp to share information of users on its platform with the parent company, Facebook, and subsidiaries.

The data include user phone numbers, “transaction data, service-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) when using our services, mobile device information and your IP address.”

Furthermore, WhatsApp said non-compliant users risk inaccessibility.



