The Federal Government has lauded Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola for prioritising quality and maintaining standard in service delivery. It also commended the state for focusing on people’s welfare and wellbeing.

The commendations were given by Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, during his courtesy visit to the governor in Osogbo.

The minister, who expressed satisfaction at Oyetola’s leadership style, said the quality of infrastructure across the critical sectors was an affirmation the government was committed to giving the state a facelift, especially in socio-economic development.

Agba said Oyetola’s administration had distinguished itself as a government with a clear vision to transform the state and bring succour to its citizenry through prompt and timely delivery of democratic dividends.

He disclosed that 50 per cent of the required funds had been released to ensure quick completion of road projects, adding that ongoing roads reconstruction being handled by the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) in Osun were Osogbo/Sekona/Ode-Omu/Gbongan Road; Gbongan/Iwo/Oyo Road; Osogbo/Okuku/Ila-Odo Kwara boundary Road; Ife/Modakeke/Ifetedo Ondo Boundary Road; and Ife/Sekona Road.

The governor reiterated his administration’s readiness to continue with meaningful, productive and worthwhile projects for citizens.



