The Federal Ministry of Agriculture has distributed free anti-fungal chemicals to farmers in Bauchi and Borno states to boost production and enhance exportation of onions.



The ministry, during a two-day workshop organised for farmers drawn from the two states, presented the farm inputs through the state coordinators of the ministry.



Mrs Oje Imoje of the Federal Department of Agriculture, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the ministry decided to intervene to avert the year 2020 experience when onions were destroyed by fungal infections on the farms.



She said: “It was sad that onion farmers suffered a loss through the disease. We could not produce what we Nigerians wanted, not to talk of exportation. We are organising this workshop to enlighten them on how this experience could be managed.



“We are giving this input free to them to boost their production. We are expecting them to produce what can be exported.”

Bauchi State Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Iliya Daniel, said that the farmers were selected through their associations to benefit. He urged them to reciprocate the government gesture by going into the farm with the input.



