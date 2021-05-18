The British Government has formally paid the £4,214,017.66 looted funds recovered from family members and associates of former Delta State Governor, James Ibori.

A statement released by Umar Gwandu, spokesperson of the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, said that as at May 10, the naira equivalent of the looted funds has been paid into an account designated for that purpose by the federal government.

“Attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN signed a memorandum of understanding for the repatriation of the Ibori loot on behalf of the federal government of Nigeria.

”The development, according to Malami, was a demonstration of the recognition of reputation Nigeria earns through records of management of recovered stolen Nigerian stolen in the execution of public-oriented projects.” the statement in part read

Malami had said the recovered loot will be used to fund three infrastructural projects, Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kano expressways and the second Niger bridge.

Although the Delta government had noted that the money ought to be returned to the state, the AGF had said the law which Ibori breached is a federal law, and not that of the state.

Ibori was governor of Delta state from 1999-2007. On February 27th, 2012, Ibori pleaded guilty to 10 counts of money laundering, fraud, conspiracy to defraud, and other offenses in a London court. He also pleaded guilty to stealing over $250 million public funds while he was governor.

The former Governor of Delta state was released from a UK prison in December 2016 after completing his jail term.

