Chairman, Senate Committee on Special Duties, Yusuf Yusuf (left); Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency, AVM. Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd); Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Abdulraheem Olawuyi and Charge’ d’ ‘Affaires, Embassy of Japan in Nigeria, Mr. Shinozawa Takayuki, at the presentation of NEMA annual report 2020 and induction of disaster reduction equipment at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

• Lauds NEMA for 2020 report

President Muhammadu Buhari has inducted disaster reduction equipment worth N1.9 billion, an aid grant from the Government of Japan, while receiving the 2020 annual report of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Key critical intervention activities, collaborative efforts with partnering agencies and related challenges formed the highlights of the report which was received by the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq on behalf of the President.

In his speech, the Director General of NEMA, Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd), who handed over the report to the President, described 2020 as a very significant year when the world was ravaged by the novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic which led to a complete global lockdown of activities.

“Nigeria was not exempted from the negative impact of this pandemic. Amidst this global crisis, the nation was not spared from other devastating incidents ranging from flooding, fire, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, road accidents, pipeline/gas explosions, herders/farmers clashes, communal clashes, cattle rustling and building collapse, among others,” Muhammed said.

He added that the nation also experienced the #EndSARS protests, which led to human-induced crises, destruction of public and private properties, conflict and looting, which resulted in the displacement of persons across the country.

The DG noted that while the nation was facing all these challenges, NEMA collaborated with research institutions (Centre for Disaster Risk Management and Development Studies, CDRM&DS) and partnered with Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to carry out public awareness campaigns against the spread of COVID-19.

“In collaboration with UN-Spider and NARSDA, NEMA produced flood maps for efficient response. Advocacy visits were made to the 36 states of the federation and the Disaster Response Units (DRUs) of the armed forces on flood preparedness, mitigation and response.

“The agency constituted and activated the Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs) with stakeholders like the State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs), security operatives and local government areas for data gathering and analysis that enhanced relief response to the devastating floods of 2020.”

According to him, NEMA’s advocacy and engagements with stakeholders in 2020 led to reduction in the negative effects of flood on the people.

In her speech at the event, the minister said: “Traditionally, annual reports of this nature usually provide insights into the yearly activities of public organisations. Because they are presented to the public, they also serve the purpose of ensuring transparency and accountability in the conduct and management of the specific public office.

“I acknowledge and commend NEMA for having the 2020 annual report ready within the specified time which serves as a clear frame as evidence of a commitment of the leadership to the principles of transparency and accountability.”

She also commended the Japanese government for its gesture.

Charge’ d’ Affaires of the Embassy of Japan in Nigeria, Mr. Shinozawa Takayuki, said the aid worth JPY500million (N1.9billion) was to support Nigeria’s effort to equip NEMA with disaster reduction related products of Japan.



