The federal government has reduced the validity period of the pre-boarding COVID-19 test for all Nigeria-bound passengers to 72 hours.

The validity period was reduced from the initial 96 hours in a travel advisory issued on Sunday.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), said any polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results older than 72 hours before the date of departure to Nigeria will no longer be accepted this was reported by The Cable News.

The SGF, who is also the chairman of the presidential steering committee on COVID-19, also said Nigerians who have visited India, Brazil, Italy or any country with a high rate of infection will have to do their own tests 24 hours before arrival.

He also announced a penalty of $3,500 for airlines for each defaulting passenger while those of them that are not Nigerians will be denied entry into the country.

“Nigerians are strongly advised to avoid any non-essential international travels to any country at this period and specifically to countries that are showing rising number of cases and deaths,” he said.

“The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, after due consideration has therefore approved the implementation of the following measures: Reduction of the validity period of pre-boarding COVID-19 PCR test for all Nigeria-bound passengers from 96hrs to 72 hours. Henceforth PCR test results older than 72hours before departure shall not be accepted.

“Nigerians and those with permanent resident permit who visited Brazil, India or Turkey within Fourteen (14) days preceding travel to Nigeria shall be made to undergo seven (7) days of mandatory quarantine in a Government approved facility at the point-of-entry city and at cost to the passenger.

“The following condition shall apply to such passengers: Within 24 hours of arrival shall take a COVID-19 PCR test; if positive, the passenger shall be admitted within a government-approved treatment centre, in line with National treatment protocols; if negative, the Passenger shall continue to remain in quarantine and made to undergo a repeat PCR test on day 7 of their quarantine.

“Passenger(s) arriving in Nigeria from other destinations must observe a 7-day self-isolation at their final destination. Carry out a COVID-19 PCR test on day 7 at a selected laboratory.”

The SGF said the decisions were reached to safeguard the country as a result of the rising cases of infections and deaths in some countries.

