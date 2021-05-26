Pantami By Emmanuel Elebeke The federal government has concluded plans to launch Batch 10 of its National Policy and Digital Economy Projects for a Digital Nigeria.

The lunching will take place on Thursday 27th May 2021 by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami.

The projects include National Policy on Virtual Engagements in the Federal Public Institutions; Emergency Communications Centre, Akure, Ondo State; Digital Economy Centre, Federal University Gashua, Yobe State; Digital Economy Centre, Delta State University Abraka, Delta State; and Digital Economy Centre, Government Secondary School Rigasa (Main), Kaduna State.

The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy which revealed this through its Twitter handle on Wednesday, indicated that the event which would be held virtually would be graced by stakeholders in the industry.

It tweeted, "The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy is set to launch Batch 10 of National Policy and Digital Economy Projects for a Digital Nigeria.

“The National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) is aimed at transforming Nigeria into a leading digital economy, capable of providing quality life and digital economies for all.

“Its mission is to build a nation where digital innovation and entrepreneurship are used to create value and prosperity for all.

“Recall that the Minister had on April 23, 2021, commissioned seven completed projects for digital economy under batch 9 of the commissioning initiative.

“This followed batch 8 and other batches that preceded it during which completed projects were also commissioned”.

