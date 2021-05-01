Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District By Rotimi Ojomoyela Ado-Ekiti—The Chairman of the Southern Senators’ Forum, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to work on the economy, arrest inflation, increase production and strengthen the naira for the N30,000 minimum wage to be meaningful to Nigerian workers.

Bamidele said the current hyper – inflation blowing across the nation has affected every sector of the economy and had rubbished the dividends inherent in the implementation of the new minimum wage.

The Senator representing Ekiti Central said this in a statement made available to journalists commemorating the 2021 edition of the Workers’ Day.

READ ALSODevolution of power not the answer, let’s address poverty, Olisa Agbakoba says The All Progressives Congress Chieftain saluted the Nigerian workers for being steadfast in their patriotism to the nation, describing them as the engine room of the socio- economic and political sphere, occupying the middle class that works for the survival of the economy.

Bamidele urged them to continually hopeful in the Nigerian project and make adequate contributions towards salvaging the country from the parlous state it finds itself economically and security-wise.

The federal lawmaker also condemned the spate of kidnapping of some Nigerian workers in many states of the federation while serving their fatherland’s, saying these were suffice to dampen the workers’ morales.

“It was dsiturbing that most of these workers, who have been collecting peanuts as salaries and still bent on serving their fatherland had suffered several cases of kidnapping, killings and maiming in some sections of the country.

“The country had lost many of its priceless civil servants in the war against Boko Haram in the Northeast of the country. Many died in the captivity of the murderous kidnappers and insurgents, while some are being held hostage as of now.

“For their sacrifices not to result to nought, President Muhammadu Buhari and the 36 governors as well as other stakeholders must work on our economy, make it strong , so that Nigerian workers, who are chiefly the bread winners of their families could dispense their responsibilities and reap the fruits of their laborious sweat.

“They should also work hard to combat any form monster rearing its head and posing dangers to any worker wherever they may be and work for the survival of this nation.

“I salute Nigerian workers for giving out so much energies for our nation to be productive and keep going.

“I wish them happy celebration and urge them to be courageous to withstand the current economic hardship and continually make the rightful sacrifices that can keep the country going until it berthes at a successful destination”, Bamidele said.

