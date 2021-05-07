Goddy Agba The Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Agba, says the ministry will continue to support the Federal Government’s policies on diversification of the energy sector.

Agba said this on Friday during the inauguration of the 60kwp Solar Hybrid Mini-Grid in Ikangha Mkpansi Community in Ikom Local Government Area in Cross River State.

The minister said the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to providing the best energy installations across the country.

According to him, renewable energy such as solar hybrid mini-grids and solar home systems were helping to close the electricity gap in Nigeria.

“In order to optimise these technologies to power communities and improve socio-economic status of communities across Nigeria, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and ministry of power will continue to drive the mandate of the Federal Government while opening up the sector to quality investments, “he said.

Agba enjoined the community to take full ownership of the project by ensuring its security and sustainability.

According to him, the project has no political undertone but is purely in the interest of the rural dwellers for their wellbeing.

Also speaking, Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, REA, said the project and others across the country were a testament to the electrification efforts of the Federal Government.

“It is a continuous process that has shown great promises. Therefore, we plan to do all that it takes to ensure that Nigeria’s massive renewable energy resources are efficiently utilised and evenly deployed across the nation, “he said.

Ahmad represented by the Executive Director Technical Services, Engr. Barka Sajou, called on the people of the community to do everything within their power to protect the facility.

The spokesperson for the community, Mr Egan Anohobi, expressed deep appreciation to the government and the minister of state for siting the project in the community.

Anohobi described the occasion as very unique and a special day in the life of the people of the community.

According to him, the project will facilitate economic and social activities of the people.

Anohobi said the community had already set up mechanisms to ensure full ownership of the electricity project.

“We want to assure you that our community have taken ownership of the project and have crafted measures to sustain it.

