Federal GovernmentHDMIHighway Development and Management InitiativeNationalNewsNigeria

FG To Privatise 12 Highways Tomorrow

By
0
Views: Visits 0

[files] Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola. Photo: FMWHNIG

The Federal Government is to officially open a bid for value-added concession under the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI) on 12 highways tomorrow. The affected roads for privatisation consist of Benin-Asaba; Abuja-Lokoja; Kaduna-Kano; Onitsha-Owerri-Aba; Saagamu-Benin and Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga.

The rest are Lokoja-Benin; Enugu-Port Harcourt; Ilorin-Jebba; Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta; Lagos-Badagry and Kano-Shuari-Portiskum-Damaturu.

A statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Boade Akinola, indicated that the exercise would be witnessed by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and relevant partners and stakeholders.




No comments yet

Restructuring, Secession As Mere Shadows

Previous article

Akwa Ibom Governor Scores Self High On Six-Year Performance

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Federal Government