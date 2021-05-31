[files] Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola. Photo: FMWHNIG

The Federal Government is to officially open a bid for value-added concession under the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI) on 12 highways tomorrow. The affected roads for privatisation consist of Benin-Asaba; Abuja-Lokoja; Kaduna-Kano; Onitsha-Owerri-Aba; Saagamu-Benin and Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga.

The rest are Lokoja-Benin; Enugu-Port Harcourt; Ilorin-Jebba; Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta; Lagos-Badagry and Kano-Shuari-Portiskum-Damaturu.

A statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Boade Akinola, indicated that the exercise would be witnessed by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and relevant partners and stakeholders.



