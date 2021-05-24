Samuel Adeniran Taiwo

To boost teaching of surveying and geo-informatics, the Federal Government plans to upgrade one of its oldest institutions, the Federal School of Surveying (FSS) in Oyo state into a university. It has also put in place necessary arrangements for the institution to benefit from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund as part of its efforts to upgrade the school to meet standards of higher colleges in the country.

The Surveyor General of the Federation, Samuel Taiwo, who stated this after a meeting in Abuja, said the school would remain a source of pride to Nigeria, adding that FSS is globally recognised as a centre of excellence for training of surveyors and related professionals.

According to Taiwo, the Gambian Government has requested for the training of its nationals on surveying and geo-informatics at FFS because of its academic landmark since it was established in 1908.

He stressed that the management and staff were already working towards collaborating with the Federal University of Technology, Akure, and Ajayi Crowther University, Abeokuta to offer courses on geology, geo-physics, hydrology and post-graduate disciplines.

The surveyor general said the administrative complex, 1000-seat capacity lecture hall, the Continuously Operating Reference Station (CORS) capable of streaming data for users in Lagos, Ibadan and Osogbo will be completed in earnest.

He, therefore, enjoined the management to use the station to generate revenue, saying, the focus is to install more CORS across the country for streaming of data online, surveying and mapping to correct some errors in the system.

Also, the Rector, Dr. Olayinka Nihinlola-Dosunmu, expressed appreciation for the release of funds for ongoing projects and promised that the new administrative complex, and lecture hall would be completed before the end of the year.



