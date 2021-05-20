Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, yesterday, said the Federal Government would ensure that recovered assets benefit Nigeria.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr Jibrilu Gwandu, the minister spoke while giving a goodwill message at the International Conference on Illicit Financial Flows and Asset Recovery organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja.

Malami was said to have been represented at the event by the Special Assistant to the President on Justice Reform and International Relations, Juliet Ibachukwu.

He noted that the government was working to ensure that the recovered assets benefit all Nigerians through investment in social development programmes and infrastructure.

Malami also expressed the need to enhance consensus-building and multilateral approach in Africa and beyond as a means to address the challenges of illicit financial flows.

He added, “There is no doubt that international and regional cooperation is key in achieving this goal as no one country can do it. Therefore, we must all work together. This is what the Financial and Accountability, Transparency and Integrity Panel’s report released in February 2021 is telling us.

“How we meet the recommendations of the panel to achieve the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development is a global and regional challenge.”





